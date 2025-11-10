According to the most recently released Department of Primary Industry drought map 100 per cent of the Hilltops is now drought affected and is expected to stay that way until the end of the year.

The updated data was released on November 1, 2025 with the DPI saying conditions remain variable across the state.

"September rainfall was variable across the state, with avove average rainfall for parts of central and western NSW," a DPI spokesperson said.

"Below average rainfall was recorded in the south, far southeast and northeast of the state."

In positive news however, the DPI has said many areas in western, central and southern NSW that had been managing drought conditions are now in the early stages of recovery.

"The prospect of continued recovery is dependent on follow up rainfall in the coming six to eight weeks," the spokesperson said.

"The forecast is for median to slightly above median rainfall and warmer than median temperatures.

"The most likely outcome is for 'Drought Affected' conditions to persist in areas that are currently managing dry conditions."

However, the forecast drought indicators are very close to the thresholds for Recovery and there is range of potential outcomes according to the DPI.

"Importantly, there are several complex interactions between climate drivers influencing Australia over the next three months," the DPI said.

"It is important to check forecasts and observations regularly for the most current information over the coming season."

In the local areas the DPI said drought conditions continue.

"Early September rainfall across southern and central NSW has helped to ease conditions and promote early drought recovery in the Central West, Central Tablelands and Western NSW," the spokesperson said.

"Early recovery was also observed in central parts of the Riverina.

"Dry conditions persist in other parts of the region, for example the Snowy Valleys and isolated areas to the north-west of the Riverina."

The DPRID drought forecasts shows that the most likely outcome at December 31, 2025 is for drought conditions to persist for parts of the state.

"The drought forecast suggests the most likely outcome is for parts of western, southern and central NSW to remain in the Drought Affected category," the spokesperson said.