Get ready for a weekend of thrills, spills, and non-stop rodeo action at the Abion Hotel and Akuba Cootamundra Rodeo!
This action-packed event, happening over two days, is perfect for the whole family to enjoy with competitors travelling from near and far to compete in our historic arena.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Start time: 5pm
Gates open 4pm - 𝙵𝚁𝙴𝙴 𝙴𝙽𝚃𝚁𝚈
Friday evening events -
Novice Barrel,
8-U11 Barrel,
11-U14 Barrel,
14-U18 Barrel,
Rd1 Novice Bull,
Rd1 Novice Saddle,
Steer Undecorating ,
Rd1 Steer Wrestling.
There will be some food & market stalls open
Bar open Friday night
Live music performed by Dianne Mason
SATURDAY:
Start time: 10am
Main event and Grand entry: 2pm
Events include:
Junior steer
Bull riding
Barrel racing
Roping events
Steer wrestling
Bronc & bareback riding
(Stay tuned for order of events)
Plenty of food vans, market stalls, amusements and bar facilities available - STRICTLY NO BYO
ENTRY PRICES:
Free - Children under 8 years
$10 - Aged pension
$15 - Youth - 8-16years
$25 -Adults (17+)
$65 - Family (2A & 3K)
Online Ticket Sales at https://www.ticketebo.com.au/cootamundra-rodeo-and-equine-sporting-centre/the-albion-hotel-and-akubra-cootamundra-rodeo-2025