Get ready for a weekend of thrills, spills, and non-stop rodeo action at the Abion Hotel and Akuba Cootamundra Rodeo!

This action-packed event, happening over two days, is perfect for the whole family to enjoy with competitors travelling from near and far to compete in our historic arena.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Start time: 5pm

Gates open 4pm - 𝙵𝚁𝙴𝙴 𝙴𝙽𝚃𝚁𝚈

Friday evening events -

Novice Barrel,

8-U11 Barrel,

11-U14 Barrel,

14-U18 Barrel,

Rd1 Novice Bull,

Rd1 Novice Saddle,

Steer Undecorating ,

Rd1 Steer Wrestling.

There will be some food & market stalls open

Bar open Friday night

Live music performed by Dianne Mason

SATURDAY:

Start time: 10am

Main event and Grand entry: 2pm

Events include:

Junior steer

Bull riding

Barrel racing

Roping events

Steer wrestling

Bronc & bareback riding

(Stay tuned for order of events)

Plenty of food vans, market stalls, amusements and bar facilities available - STRICTLY NO BYO

ENTRY PRICES:

Free - Children under 8 years

$10 - Aged pension

$15 - Youth - 8-16years

$25 -Adults (17+)

$65 - Family (2A & 3K)

Online Ticket Sales at https://www.ticketebo.com.au/cootamundra-rodeo-and-equine-sporting-centre/the-albion-hotel-and-akubra-cootamundra-rodeo-2025