The National Cherry Festival Committee is excited to invite local community groups and businesses to take part in one of Young’s most beloved traditions - the 75th National Cherry Festival Street Parade, happening Saturday 6 December at 4pm.

A highlight of the festival each year, the Street Parade brings together the community in a vibrant display of creativity, colour and cherry-themed fun.

Community groups and businesses are invited to take part by entering a float, forming a marching group, or simply having members or employees walk proudly behind their banner.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the National Cherry Festival, and we want to make the parade our brightest and boldest yet,” the Committee said.

“It’s a wonderful chance for entrants to work together, express their creativity and create memories that will last long after the celebrations end.”

To add to the excitement, cash prizes are on offer for entries that embrace the cherry theme:

Best Overall Cherry-Themed Entrant – $500

Runner-Up – $300

Third Place – $200

For more information, please contact the Hilltops Council Tourism and Events Team on 1800 628 233, via email at events@hilltops.nsw.gov.au or visit https://nationalcherryfestival.com.au/.