Young is set to host a landmark sporting event as three of Australia’s top hockey players, Alice Arnott, Tom Craig, and Amy Lawton, arrive for a special grassroots clinic on Friday 7th November.

The Hookin2Hockey Heroes Clinic, proudly presented by the Young Combined Hockey Association with the assistance of Hockey ACT, will run from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at Sawpit Gully Oval, offering local juniors a rare chance to meet and train with national champions.

The event is free for all players aged 14 years and under, and is open to new and interested players - no experience or skill required.

Whether your child is a seasoned player or just curious about the sport, this is a welcoming, inclusive opportunity to get involved.

Participants will enjoy hands-on activities with the athletes, have the chance to collect autographs, and soak up the excitement of a community united by sport.

To keep the energy high, the canteen will be open, and a BBQ will be sizzling throughout the evening.

Organisers encourage families to save the date and spread the word.

Registration details can be found on the Young Combined Hockey Association Facebook page, with updates posted regularly in the lead-up to the event.

For more information, follow Young Combined Hockey Association on social media or contact them on youngcombinedhockey@gmail.com.