With the influx of visitors, backpackers, international drivers and holiday traffic in the Hilltops region, roads around Young become busier this time of year.

Inspector Lee Ingmire from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said the message is simple, motorcycle safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“In 2024, 68 riders or passengers of motorcycles were killed on New South Wales roads, which was a 34 percent increase from the previous year,” Inspector Ingmire said.

“Motorcyclists remain 34 times more likely to crash than other road users.

Although motorcycles only make up 3.8 percent of registered vehicles, they account for almost 20 percent of road deaths.”

Inspector Ingmire said this time of year, when the weather warms up, brings more motorcyclists onto the roads.

“But that’s also when we see a significant increase in motorcycle crashes,” she said.

She urged both motorcyclists and motorists to take care and stay alert.

“Always assume that other motorists haven’t seen you.

Use your headlights to increase visibility and keep a safe distance between yourself and other motorists.

Position yourself well on the roadway to avoid hazards and obstacles, especially wildlife, and give yourself a safety buffer when entering and exiting corners,” she said.

“For drivers, check your blind spots—especially for motorcyclists, slow down on corners and take your time.”

Inspector Ingmire said crashes can happen on any trip, no matter how long or short, or what time of day.

“We’re also seeing a trend of older motorcyclists, over the age of 60, being involved in injury crashes.

The perception is sometimes that it’s young riders riding too fast or not knowing what they’re doing, but a lot of our older riders are involved as well,” she said.

Motorcyclists make up a small share of registered vehicles yet represent a significant portion of road deaths across New South Wales.

Inspector Ingmire said the message is clear—be seen, be cautious and always ride within your limits.