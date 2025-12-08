Hilltops Council has opened Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the purchase and removal of a historic NSW railway carriage currently situated at the railway siding in Anderson Park, Young.

The semi-saloon sitting car, known as Carriage 2707, was built in 1926 by Meadowbank Manufacturing and has been part of the Young landscape since 1993.

A spokesperson for Hilltops Council confirmed the significance of the item, stating it is “a historic NSW railway carriage currently located at the railway siding, Anderson Park, Young.”

The Council described it as “Carriage 2707, a semi-saloon sitting car built in 1926 by Meadowbank Manufacturing, NSW.”

Council highlighted the carriage’s long connection to regional rail heritage.

“This carriage has a rich history as part of NSW's railway heritage,” Hilltops Council said.

The Council noted that it had been “converted to full-corridor configuration in 1950” and “transported to Young in 1993 from the Hunter region.”

It has sat “adjacent to Young railway station in Anderson Park” and was “the original home of the Young Cherry Festival Committee.”

The EOI follows an update presented to Hilltops Council in October.

“Council has decided to release an Expression of Interest for the purchase and removal of the carriage,” Hilltops Council said.

The structure includes “a complete train wheelset and bogie on the undercarriage” and remains “easily accessible by crane for removal.”

Hilltops Council also noted the carriage “has not been used since 2019 and requires restoration.”

According to Council, the carriage may appeal to a wide range of potential buyers, including heritage organisations, railway museums, community groups, commercial ventures, or private collectors.

Potential uses extend to restoration projects, hospitality conversions, tourism ventures, or home transformations.

All conditions of sale have been clearly outlined.

Hilltops Council stated that the “purchaser is responsible for all removal and relocation costs – the railway carriage includes a complete wheelset and bogie beneath the structure.”

Council also specified that “removal is to be completed within three months of purchase” and there will be “no cost to Council for removal.”

The purchaser must also obtain “all transport permits” and negotiate arrangements with the “Hilltops Council General Manager.”

Expressions of Interest opened on Thursday, 20 November 2025 and will close at 5pm on Friday, 20 February 2025.

Further information is available by contacting Joe Conneely, Manager of Destination and Economic Development, via email or 1300 445 586.

Submissions can be made by letter to Hilltops Council Locked Bag No. 5, Young NSW 2594, or by email to mail@hilltops.nsw.gov.au