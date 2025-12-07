The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is urging communities across the state to know their risk and stay safe as summer begins.

Over the past week, NSW has been battered by storms with NSW SES volunteers responding to more than 4,000 incidents across the state.

These have mostly been for fallen trees, branches and damaged roofs.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted above average rainfall for much of NSW throughout December and January and has forecast widespread rain, showers and thunderstorms, increasing the risk of flash flooding and riverine rises.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said preparing now is key to protecting your family and property.

“Summer is a time to celebrate and relax with family and friends, by taking simple steps communities can ensure the festive season is memorable for all the right reasons,” Minster Dib said.

“I want to thank our emergency service volunteers who were out in force protecting their communities as storms swept through the state last week.”

“We saw severe storms striking with little warning and that’s why preparation is critical. Understand the risks in your area and make sure you have a clear emergency plan in place.”

"During holiday periods, it's crucial for those unfamiliar with their surroundings to use the Hazards Near Me app. Set a watch zone for your holiday destination to receive alerts about storms, floods, and other hazards, and know how to stay safe.”

NSW SES Commissioner, Mike Wassing AFSM said while storms can occur year-round, the risk is higher during the summer months.

“The message is simple – preparing for storms now will reduce the chance of costly damage and potential injury,” Commissioner Wassing said.

“Simple actions like trimming overhanging trees and branches, cleaning your gutters and downpipes, checking your roof is in good repair, and securing loose items will ensure your property and loved ones remain safe.”

The NSW SES is also encouraging residents to stay across the latest advice and warnings ahead of any planned travel.

“With more rainfall predicted over the summer period, travelers heading to caravan parks and resorts in low lying areas should have a plan and prepare for possible heavy rain, which can lead to flash flooding and riverine rises,” Commissioner Wassing said.

“Our members do an incredible job supporting their communities by protecting lives, property and infrastructure across the state all year round, but we can all play our part in being prepared,” Commissioner Wassing added.

Call the NSW SES on 132 500 if you need assistance during a flood, storm or tsunami. In a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000).