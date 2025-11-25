Local police have charged a man after they allegedly discovered drugs and a crossbow among items seized at a property in Young.

According to police the man had been arrested in regards to a breach of bail following an alleged positive drug test.

"About 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday 25 November 2025), a 52-year-old man was arrested at a property in Forbutts Lane, Young, for breach of bail after he allegedly returned a positive drug test," a police spokesperson said.

"Following inquiries, about 3pm officers attached to The Hume Police District executed a search warrant at the same property."

Police allege they found a number of illegal drug and firearm items on the property.

"Officers searched a large shed on the property, seizing cannabis, two LSD tablets, a bottle of liquid gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and a firearm scope," police said.

"Police seized from the home a cash counting machine, a crossbow, ammunition, a cannabis plant, cannabis and cannabis seeds, psychedelic mushroom and a detonator used in railway track signals."

It was also alleged two mobile phones were also seized for forensic examination according to police.

"The 52-year-old man was taken to Young Police Station and charged with 10 offences - four counts of possess prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority and acquire etc ammunition subject to prohibition order, handle explosive/precursor without authorising and cultivate prohibited plant less than or equal to small quantity," police said.

"He was refused bail and appeared before Bail Division Court 5 today (Wednesday November 26, 2025), where he was formally refused to appear in Young Local Court on for mention on Wednesday 3 December 2025."