For a decade, Lenore Schiller has been a steady and uplifting presence at the Young Aquatic Centre, leading aqua classes for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and transforming what began as an exercise program into a thriving community.

Barb Manwaring from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District said Lenore’s commitment over the past 10 years has been exceptional.

“I would like to congratulate Lenore on her 10 years as a volunteer aqua leader for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District,” she said.

“Lenore has shown a decade-long dedication to her participants and shown herself to be a highly reliable and popular leader throughout the last 10 years.

Lenore’s classes are often upward of 25 and she runs them three times a week during the summer season.

Additionally, all the gold coin donations are saved and given to a community charity group in Young annually.

"I cannot thank Lenore enough on behalf of the Young community for her generosity and selfless contribution,” Barb said.

Participants agree, offering heartfelt praise for the support, connection and confidence gained through Lenore’s sessions.

“It gives me everything, social, exercise and a reason to get up,” one participant said.

“Excellent rehab after my surgery. Lenore is so helpful,” another commented.

“Lenore is here rain, hail or shine. Always here and reliable.”

“I personally think Lenore is the most encouraging and welcoming person I know. She is a trooper!”

“Lenore is the most wonderful leader I’ve come across ever. I have been attending similar classes since 1986 and this class is the best ever.”

“I love these classes, it’s social and motivates me. It means everything to me to be able to attend. It is a wonderful and supportive group.”

“If I didn’t have aqua, I would be lost. The classes bring me out of my shell, and I feel physically stronger and more mobile than I ever have.”

“It has given me an outlet to meet new people, supports all my muscles and joints and overall wellbeing.”

Reflecting on the growth of the program, Lenore said she is proud of what the group has become.

“Our group is the largest in the Murrumbidgee region,” she said.

“So, that's really good because it's bigger than Wagga.

"The participation we have, it's quite an achievement, and I'm very proud of the ladies who attend.”

She said one of the most rewarding parts of the role is seeing participants gain confidence in the water.

“I've had a couple of ladies that do not swim at all, and they've taken their flotation devices off and learned to swim,” Lenore said.

“Or else they come up and do water work with us and feel quite confident in the pool.”

The benefits extend far beyond fitness.

“It's just seeing how people have improved in their fitness and their health,” Lenore said.

“Friendships have formed.

"So it's not just about exercise and fitness, it's also about mental health.”

The classes run on a simple gold coin donation.

“It's just a gold coin donation for the class, so that's the only cost,” she said.

“And what we do is the money that we raise, we give to a local charity at the end of the season.”

Over the years, that generosity has added up.

“We give away over $1,000 nearly every season to a local charity,” she said.

“So, the more the merrier!”

Lenore said everyone is welcome in the water, no matter their fitness level or experience.

“They don't have to swim; they can have any level of fitness,” she said.

"Men are also always welcome in the class, we currently have 1 male participant and we will always welcome more!"

With another summer underway, Lenore warmly encourages new participants to come along, give aqua a try and enjoy the benefits - physical, social and emotional.

“The more the merrier!” she said.