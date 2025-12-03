Hilltops Council will rename the Maimuru Room in the Young Council Chambers to the Greg Armstrong Room in memory of the Councillor who passed away in June last year.

Cr Armstrong had made a significant contribution to the region both as a Council employee and a Councillor and Council in consultation with Cr Armstrong's wife Diann, considered it appropriate to name the room in his honour.

Deputy Mayor Tony Flanery moved the motion and spoke to it in the November ordinary meeting.

"Greg Armstrong, former Councillor Greg Armstrong, worked in local government pretty much all his life, he was 40 years here in Young and became a Councillor on the inaugural Hilltops Council," Cr Flanery said.

"He was a font of knowledge, a tower of strength in ensuring administration was performed without fear or favour.

"He was a great mentor for many staff and for Councillors and I think it's the least we can do is to name a piece of this building after quite an esteemed collegue."

Cr Joanne Mackay commented that, no disrespect to Cr Armstrong and separating the man from the item, but that some people may have had an issue with the process with which the renaming of the room has occurred.

In the report is states there is no inhibition under the current Hilltops Naming Police or the Geographical Names Board (GNB) guidelines to have a commemorative naming of an internal room like the Maimuru Room.

"The Geographical Names Board does not need to be consulted for the renaming of the Maimuru Room and can be made without a council resolution," the report read.

"However, it is considered appropriate that this change be endorsed by Council."

"I read the report, I spoke to the General Manager and OLG (Office of Local Government) in regard to the process of how this would happen and the report that's in front of us, explains very much that this could have happened over night," Mayor Ingram said.

"This didn't have to come to the chamber, I asked that it come to the chamber out of a mark of respect to Greg Armstrong."

Mayor Ingram said it was clearly indicated to him that the process meant it was required that the matter was brought to Councillors.

"Out of respect to Greg, cause I know damn well, he would want it to be bought and acknowledged by Councillors, that's why it's in front of us today," Mayor Ingram said.

"This would be a small recognition for a great contribution."

The motion was then put to a vote with Cr Neil Langford, Cr Michelle Gallo, Cr Ingram, Cr Flanery and Cr Fiona Douglas voting for the item and Cr Alison Foreman, Cr Mackay, Cr James Blackwell and Cr Mary Dodd voting against it.