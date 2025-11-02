The National party have announced they will do away with Net Zero with Member for Riverina Michael McCormack saying there are cheaper, better and fairer ways to reduce emissions.

According to Mr McCormack the decision to officially abandon Net Zero was made in The Nationals' Partyroom after the Nationals Federal Council voted 'overwhelmingly' to drop the 2050 target.

Mr McCormack said the current 'carpet bombing' of the Riverina electorate with green enegy projects was dividing communities and needlessly driving up power prices.

"We have seen a reckless race to renewables under this Labor Government and the Riverina electorate has acutely born the brunt of this haphazard policy," he said.

"The Nationals believe in reducing emissions but not at any cost and that cost at the moment is hurting the hip pockets of each and every Australian, which disproportionately affects those who are already struggling to make ends meet.

"We cannot deindustrialise Australia and hamstring our ability to compete in a global market, we need to reduce emissions in a responsible and practical way which does not prohibit our great nation's manufacturing and industrial potential."

According to Mr McCormack Australia has always been an innovative and inventive country.

"It is through these endevours that we can reduce emissions effectively without punishing people," Mr McCormcak said.

"The Nationals will back innovation and supporting all technologies, including renewable technologies where it does not hurt prime agricultural land, and will explore alternative energy sources such as nuclear and advanced coal and gas powers."