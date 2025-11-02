Three people have been charged allegedly with an estimated over $1.5 million in illegal tobacco following a road stop near Coolac.

According to police the illicit tobacco was seized during the traffic stop on the Hume Highway.

"About 6.20am Wednesday October 29, 2025 officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command stopped a rigid truck with Victorian number plates, on the Hume Highway, Coolac, about 18km south east of Gundagai, for the purpose of random testing," police said.

"Police searched the vehicle and seized 92 boxes of illicit tobacco containing more than 1.2 million cigarette sticks, with an esitmated street value of $1.536 million."

Police said they issued the 49 year old male driver and two male passengers aged 45 and 53 with court attendance notices for goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

"The driver was also issued with an infringement for having a passenger unrestrained," police said.

"The 45 year old was issued with an infringement notice for being an unrestrained passenger."

Police have said the men will appear in Gundagai Local Court on Friday December 12, 2025.