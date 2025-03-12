Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail kicked off with a bang last Friday at the Southern Cross Cinema with a celebration and learning all about what goes on behind the scenes in the movies and shows we all watch.

Local filmographer Kevin Greaves from Reload Productions took attendees through the steps of editing, colour grading, sound and visual effects to create projects.

The presentation was a fun and at times interactive walk through the processes related to creating amazing movies.

Following the presentation Kev premiered his special, self-funded documentary 'Scratch the Surface' that took a look at the creative processes by three artists from across the Hilltops, featuring a visual artist from Murringo, a composer and former music teacher from the Young Conservatorium of Music and a sculptor from Young.

The first weekend of the event was a huge success with events held in Young, Murringo and Harden.

Coming up this weekend there is still plenty more to see and do.

Saturday May 15 Shearing Strokes in Fashion will open at Hussy Speciality Coffee and Kitchen.

Shearing Strokes in Fashion, a small but interesting display showcasing the unique artistry of local farmer, grazier, and fashion designer, Vince Nowlan.

A sixth generation farmer from Wentworth Station, Vince draws inspiration from the land, the changing seasons, and the dynamic strokes of shearers at work. His designs transform the patterns of shearing into stunning fashion pieces, blending the rugged beauty of rural Australia with high-end textile art.

Be sure to check out the 17th Annual Lambing Flat Sculpture Wood and Big Art Exhibition at the Young Town Hall between 9am and 4.30pm.

Admission is a gold coin donation.

Immerse yourself in the creativity of the region, including featured works by Stephen Carrol - an Australian artist specialining in sumi-e and Chinese brush painting - and Mandy McDonald, known for her stunning glass sculptures.

Discover an impressive array of sculptures, woodwork and large-scale artworks across the exhibition, showcasing the talent and craftsmanship of local and regional artists.

In Young the Regional Farmers Market will be on this Saturday morning between 9am and 12pm where there will be plenty of stalls selling local produce, homemade wares and plenty more.

The On the Farm Children's Art Exhibition will be open once again at the Southern Cross Cinema between 9.15am and 3pm.

The Leonie Bell Art Show will be on exhibit at the Boorowa Courthouse, and while there why not stop by the Boorowa Courthouse Arts and Crafts Shop while you're there, grab a bite to eat or spend some time soaking in the local handmade products.

The Art of Wine exhibition at Grove Estate will be open all weekend between 10am and 4pm.

Walk amongst the grapes and try some of the local drops at the cellar door on the Murringo Road, Young.

Mud and Art: Clay and glaze pottery creations by Fernanda Parodi will be open in Harden over the weekend between 10am and 4pm.

Located at 2 Lyons Street, Murrumburrah, there will be a special demonstration on Saturday March 22 between 2pm and 4pm.

Discover the unique pottery creations, vibrant glazes and meticulous craftsmanship.

Fernanda uses both wheel-throwing and hand building techniques with her pieces ranging from planters and mugs to decorative tea light candle holders, kitchen utensil holders and charming small figures like angels, bunnies and chickens.

Two Arts, One Vision at the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council will be open again this weekend, showcasing local artists and photographers it is open between 10am and 4pm.

Heading out to Murringo? Why not stop by the Murringo Barracks and experience Therese Crowe's exhibition 'Vista Paintings'.

Open between 10am and 4pm, you can immerse yourself in Therese's amazing vision and creativity in her breathtaking paintings.

Dotti Le Sage will be holding a Still Life Painting Demonstration at the Old Courthouse Building in Harden Murrumburrah on Saturday.

Between 10am and 12pm unlock the secrets behind beautiful still life painting at the exclusive demonstration with the Cootamundra artist.

Whether you're an experienced painter or just starting out, Dotti's session offers inspiration, insight and practical tips to elevate painting skills.

From 11am on Saturday locals can visit the Packing Box Art Exhibition featuring Louise Adams at Ballinaclash.

There will be an evening exhibition at Clifton House and Gardens on Saturday starting from 4pm.

International artists and new resident to the Hilltops, Anneluise Sugar (Friedel Klarenberg) will be exhibiting a range of medium artworks at Clifton House and Gardens, joining her exhibition is er brother and accomplished painter, Eric Sugar.

Guests are invited to enjoy the evening exhibition and take in the beautiful grounds of Clifton House and Gardens over a glass of wine and canapes.

Tickets are available at the door and are $15 each.

The Hilltops Choir will be performing at Ross Memorial Church on the Corner of Binalong and Darby Street, Harden on Sunday March 16 at 2pm.

Entry is a gold coin donation with proceeds going to the Flying Doctor Service.

The choir, a beloved local group with a passion and a love for sharing music with others, brings together singers from across the Hilltops.

Their performance will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional songs.

On Sunday the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets will be on between 9am and 1pm at the Old Tennis Courts and Community Garden on Albury Street, Harden.

Explore a variety of plants, fresh fruit, local produce, art and handmade crafts.

Green Glass Studio will be holding a workshop this Sunday in Young on bespoke jewellery from recycled materials.

Held at the studio at 16 Nasmyth Street, Young, bookings can be made through the HOBTRACK website or the Green Glass Studio website.