The regional Hilltops Choir is joining forces with organist David Powell to present an exciting concert of choral items and organ solos.

Donations at the door will go directly to support the Royal Flying Doctor Service (South Eastern section of NSW).

The concert is set down for Sunday, 16th March at 2.00 pm in the Ross Memorial Church.

It is just one of the events that make up the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts & Cultural Trail.

The Hilltops Choir draws singers from the towns of the Hilltops LGA and beyond.

It is under the musical direction of Murrumburrah local Stewart Bruce, with Young-based accompanist Susan Rolfe.

The choir will be singing a wide variety of pieces including songs from the musicals, negro spirituals, some African tunes and two inspiring songs from the animated movie Prince of Egypt.

Susan will use the wonderful Yamaha S6X grand piano for choir accompaniments throughout the program.

A local identity on African drum will also be a surprise artist!

Interspersed with the choral items will be organ works with Sydney-based organist David Powell.

David grew up in Murrumburrah and learned his craft on the historic Dodd pipe organ in the church.

He is a master at weaving his magic on this fully restored instrument.

After the concert, all are invited to stay on for afternoon tea and friendly gathering in the church hall.

Come along and support local talent and have a little bit of post-hailstorm music therapy!

For further info, contact Stewart on 0423 090 912.

For information about the Hilltops Choir, please email: hilltopschoir@gmail.com.

STEWART BRUCE