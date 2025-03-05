Young Camera Club invite you to visit our Open House as part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail.

Come and enjoy our photography exhibition, learn some photography tips and ask questions.

Find out about Young Camera Club, including our 2025 Events.

Our Club Room is located at 2 Campbell Street, next to the Green Ivy Cafe.

We will be open on Saturday 15 March and Sunday 16 March, from 10am to 4pm.

The Open House will include the Brian Hargraves Memorial Award, and the winning photo.

Congratulations go to this year’s winner, Maree Myhill, with her photo titled ‘Horses Rearing’.

Brian was a founding member of Camera Club.

Thank you also to our judge, Ray Bloor, who was a good friend of Brian.

Come and visit the Photography, Pyrography and Porcelain Exhibition at the Burrangong Gallery, located at the Visitor Information Centre.

This includes photography by Young Camera Club members as guest presenters, and works by the Young Society of Artists.

This is currently on exhibit and runs until Saturday, 12th April and is a part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail.

Young Camera Club’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, 12th March, at 6:30pm in the club room.

Be sure to be there on time, bring your camera and join us for our Golden Hour Photo Walk.

For more information phone Gail on 0417 435 404 or Trevor on 0414 649 500.

Look up Young Camera Club on Facebook.

NARELLE HOWARD