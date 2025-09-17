The dream of transforming Boorowa’s silos into a major cultural landmark has been in the works since 2019, and last week the Boorowa Silo Art Committee took a significant step forward by welcoming world-renowned muralist Heesco to town.

Heesco, whose breathtaking large-scale works can already be seen across regional Australia, visited Boorowa to explore potential sites for future public art.

His visit was hosted by the Boorowa Silo Art Committee, Chair Patty Boulding, Kim Rogers, Gail Taylor, Judy Ford, and Pauline Carmody (absent on the day), alongside Boorowa Business Chamber President Garrett Robinson.

The committee, which has long championed the idea of bringing silo art to Boorowa, has already applied for support through both the Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund and the Rye Park Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund.

While unsuccessful to date, the group remains determined to secure funding in the future, with plans also extending to artworks under the Riverwalk bridge.

One proposed design is a striking depiction of the platypus, an iconic local species often spotted in the Boorowa River.

Chair Patty Boulding said the project was about more than just art.

“Silo and public artworks have a proven track record of bringing visitors to regional towns," Patty said.

"This is about celebrating our unique identity, boosting our local economy, and leaving a cultural legacy for generations to enjoy.”

Across regional Australia, large-scale murals have become powerful tourism drawcards, breathing new life into small communities.

From Victoria’s famous Silo Art Trail to murals in towns like Grenfell and Harden, the impact is clear—visitors are drawn in, local businesses benefit, and the sense of community pride grows stronger.

For Boorowa and the broader Hilltops region, the project could provide another major reason for travellers to stop, explore, and stay longer.

The combination of heritage, natural beauty, and cultural expression has the potential to significantly grow the visitor economy, supporting cafés, shops, accommodation providers, and local events.

With the support of artists like Heesco and the ongoing dedication of the Boorowa Silo Art Committee, the vision of seeing towering silos transformed into vibrant storytelling canvases is closer than ever.

GARRETT ROBINSON