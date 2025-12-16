The New South Wales government has delivered on its promise to legalise virtual stock fencing, offering the state's cattle and dairy farmers a modern agtech solution to livestock management. The technology is now regulated for use in NSW, enabling producers to sidestep the high costs of traditional fencing and gain real-time data on their herds.

Minister for agriculture, minister for regional nsw, and minister for western nsw, Tara Moriarty, made the announcement today, Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Virtual fencing is an innovative solution that manages cattle without physical fences within a farm's boundaries. Instead, livestock wear collars or neck bands using gps technology to deliver sensory cues to influence their movement.

The introduction of the regulation follows extensive consultation with farmers, farming groups, animal welfare enforcement agencies, suppliers, and advocates like the member for Orange, Phil Donato.

Minister Moriarty emphasized the government's delivery after previous inaction.

"The nsw government is offering cattle farmers a new opportunity today by legalising virtual stock fencing. We committed to allow virtual fencing and now we are delivering on it".

"Our government introduced this regulation following years of inaction by the former coalition government".

"NSW’s farmers have now gained access to this new technology like their counterparts use in Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania".

The technology is expected to markedly improve the efficiency of rotational grazing systems, reducing the costly establishment and maintenance of internal fences.

"By legalising virtual fencing, we have ensured farmers can use the technology to reconfigure paddocks with the touch of a button and also receive insights on the health and movements of their herds in real time so they can act sooner when required".

NSW member for parliament for Orange Phil Donato, who has been calling for the reform for years, welcomed the decision.

"Legalising virtual stock fencing is a commonsense win for our farmers and for regional NSW".

"I’ve been calling for this reform for years because it gives producers the freedom to manage their herds more efficiently, safely, and sustainably".

"Producers in the central west and across nsw have been asking for a practical solution that reduces costs, improves labour efficiency, and adapts to challenging seasonal conditions. Virtual fencing delivers exactly that".

NSW farmers’ president Xavier Martin reinforced the industry's view that the technology is a necessity.

"Virtual fencing has changed the game for cattle producers not just in other parts of Australia, but around the globe, and so it’s time NSW came up to speed".

The new regulation explicitly adopts the nsw guide to animal welfare for virtual fencing of cattle, ensuring the welfare of the livestock is paramount. The technology is currently restricted for use only with cattle.

The safeguards require that the user must be trained in how to use the device by the supplier or manufacturer. Users must ensure devices are regularly monitored and that animal welfare standards are met. Devices will allow users to control the boundaries that trigger cues to the animal, but users cannot deliver cues directly to an animal. Crucially, devices must use vibrational or audio cues first, before using electric cues. The technology has built-in features which can temporarily disable the device based on animal behaviour, location, system connectivity or as a safeguard.

eastAUSmilk ceo Eric Danzi welcomed the regulatory change, noting the positive impact on dairy production.

"In states where the technology is already available, dairy farmers have achieved significant productivity gains and efficiencies".

"NSW dairy farmers have had a tough year with disasters, and this technology promises to help ease the load".