This week more from the archives or history books dated back to the early 1900s which are a under lock and key for safe keeping.

They comprise of six large ledgers.

The reason I am stating this is because a person asked me who wrote all that stuff.

It is all news items out of the newspapers, with photos but unfortunately nearly all in black and white so won't reprint.

The interesting thing is is that there are various newspapers up to four different ones.

The Guardian, The Times, Chronicle and Young Witness.

I found the article where the club had a farewell dinner for Bernice Carter. The club presented her with a painting of the Murringo Creek, painted by Heather Rhul (my sister).

Don't know how I missed that one.

You never know what surprises you'll find.

Last week on going through these books I found out that my bridesmaid Gwen Wells played croquet in 1993.

A bit further on I discovered another name sure enough another one in our complex played croquet in 2006 - Betty Moss.

So you never know who is in the book?

In the year 2000, the Sports Council buried a time capsule along with a brief history of the Young Croquet Club. This is in Anderson Park.

Young also featured on the phone book cover. Members of the Young Croquet Club appear on the cover of the phone book in January 2000.

In the foreground of the photo, secretary Brenda Cummings is making the hoop and is watched by games captain Gillian Powell and assistant secretary Grace Papworth.

Mrs Cummings said it was Young's turn to supply a photo for the front cover of the phone book,

They were also after a sports photo and the Croquet Club was suggested to the photographer, by Annie Bassingthwait.

They had never had a croquet photo and the club was only to happy to oblige.

The players in the shot are Brenda Cummings, G Powell, G Papworth, A Hanns, N Fuller, B Bradd, G Bowring, B Carter, J Holmes and I McKay in the good old days when phone books were so easy to read.

Young Croquet Club always welcomes new members.

We will soon be into spring so how about it?

New players play free for four weeks, then $5 for two weeks, after that you are asked to join.

$75 a year and $3 a day when u play, how's that?

Times: Mon, Wen, Fri - 9am onwards, Sun - 1pm. Any time by arrangement fun days etc.