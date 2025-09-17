The Harden Murrumburrah Gather and Glow Rural Women’s Gathering was held at the picturesque Harden Country Club last weekend.

The sunshine and views across the golf course set the stage for a truly unforgettable day.

The Gathering was a celebration of resilience, creativity, and rural pride.

Guests were treated to a feast for the senses, with fantastic meals provided by the Harden Country Club throughout the day.

The highlight was the beautifully styled High Tea, complete with a complimentary glass of Barwang Wine, which added a touch of sparkle to celebrate an inspirational day.

Workshops were a standout, each led by local presenters deeply dedicated to their craft.

Ladies created beautiful artwork with Ang Hart, and flower arrangements coordinated by Jen Polimeni.

The yoga sessions led by 3 Bush Seeds on the lawn were relaxing and uplifting.

Sharon Smithers from Bees to Honey Marketing talked about community connections and networking , while Faith Rogers from RAMHP talked about self-care and Mandy Bourlet from Made by Mandy Moo talked about female physiology.

Every session left participants feeling uplifted, inspired, more in touch with themselves and connected to each other and the community.

“You could feel the energy shift, people left with new ideas, new friendships, and a renewed sense of purpose,” Ros Stewart said.

The day was officially opened by Steph Cooke MP, Member for Cootamundra, whose ongoing support for our community was warmly acknowledged.

Her presence reinforced the importance of celebrating the strength women who make it thrive.

The emotional centrepiece of the day was keynote speaker Grace Brennan, founder of the nationally acclaimed #BuyFromTheBush campaign.

Grace’s story of turning a kitchen-table idea into a movement that generated over $14 million for rural businesses was both deeply moving and profoundly inspiring.

Her message of investing in bush enterprise, not just out of charity but out of belief in its value, struck a powerful chord with everyone in the room.

Grace spoke about the ingenuity and resilience of rural women, the power of storytelling, and the importance of bridging the gap between city and country.

Her campaign, which began during one of Australia’s worst droughts, has since become a beacon of hope and economic empowerment for small rural businesses, reminding us that rural communities aren’t just surviving, they’re innovating, creating and leading.

None of this would have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors, whose belief in the vision of Gather and Glow helped bring it to life.

Their contributions ensured the event was affordable, inclusive and deeply impactful. We extend our heartfelt thanks to each sponsor for standing beside us and investing in the wellbeing of rural women.

Thank you HRDC (Harden Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation), Graymont, Squadron Energy, NSW Farmers Harden/Boorowa, Barwang Wines, Harden Country Club, The Ohana Collection, Syngenta, AgriWebb, RAMHP, Bees to Honey marketing, Oxton Park, Hilltops Council as well as our wonderful workshop presenters.

The Organising Committee was thrilled with the event’s success.

“Gather & Glow was born from a desire to honour rural women and create space for connection, celebration, and healing," Committee member Antonia Brown said.

"Seeing it come to life with such warmth and enthusiasm was incredibly moving.

"We’re grateful for the support we have received and are proud of what we have created.”

Plans are already underway for the Harden Murrumburrah 2026 Gather and Glow Women’s Gathering, ensuring that this celebration of community pride and connection continues to shine year after year.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back next year, to Gather and Glow, bigger, brighter than ever," Antonia said.