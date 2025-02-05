Thursday February 6 - 80 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly sunny in the morning, partly cloudy throughout the night. A top of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.

Friday February 7 - 60 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, partly sunny in the morning, locally higher rain amounts, partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing clouds overnight. A top of 34 and a low of 20 degrees Celsius.

Saturday February 8 - Mainly sunny with a few cloudy periods, partly cloudy throughout the night. A top of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.

Sunday February 9 - Mainly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon, partly cloudy throughout the night. A top of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.

Monday February 10 - Partly sunny throughout the day, partly cloudy overnight. A top of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 18.

Tuesday February 11 - Mainly cloudy through the day and night, a 30 percent chance of rain. A top of 32 and a low of 18 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday February 12 - Mainly cloudy during the day, mainly clear with a low chance of a shower through the night. 60 percent chance of rain. A top of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 18.