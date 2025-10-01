Local Health Advisory Committees from across the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) were given the opportunity to listen to and speak with representatives from Healthdirect Australia on how virtual healthcare works in practice and address common misconceptions.

Around 100 Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) members from across the region attended the forum which was hosted by MPHN and Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in Wagga Wagga.

Healthdirect head of Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement Jerry Bachich and Medical Director Dr Darran Foo gave a presentation on the helpline, the Virtual GP Helpline and other virtual care pathways now available for free in the region.

Mr Bacich said the visit offered a valuable chance to hear directly from the community and share practical information.

"We were able to speak with LHAC members about what virtual healthcare really looks like, connecting with a real person, like a triage nurse or GP, via phone or video, not a chatbot," he said.

"These community connections foster greater awareness of Healthdirect's growing role in helping more rural and regional residents access virtual care, 24 hours a day."

Local health leaders also met with the Healthdirect representatives and highlighted their role in the NSW Single Front Door initiative, which aims to streamline access to care across the state.

MPHN CEO Stewart Gordon said collaboration is the key to improving care across the region.

"It's through partnerships like this that we can reimagine how care is delivered in our region," he said.

"Working together with Healthdirect and MLHD, we're building a more connected, responsive health system for our communities."

Mr Bacich said familiarity and trust are key to encouraging use of virtual care services.

"As people become more familiar with Healthdirect and see how it works in real situations, their confidence grows," Mr Bacich said.

"That trust helps people feel more comfortable using the service when they need it."

Healthdirect services are available anytime 365 days a year and include nurse triage, virtual GP consultations, symptom checkers and service finders.

For more information visit www.healthdirect.gov.au.