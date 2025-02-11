Why would mature-age Wallaroo woman Barbara Baikie OAM put herself forward as an Independent candidate for Riverina in the upcoming federal election?

It was not a decision she took lightly.

Wagga born and bred Barbara felt that to be a truly independent voice and hence to be able to fairly and equitably represent all the people of Riverina, she needed to stand alone and present herself to the community without outside influences.

Barbara brings to the role decades of life experience along with professional expertise in social services.

She was awarded her OAM for services to women and the community and has held many voluntary positions in these fields, including roles in Rotary, Womens Climate Congress, the Chamber of Women in Business and the National Council of Women Australia and her current chairmanship of Big hART.

It is her goal to see regional and rural families supported and provided with all the services they need to thrive that has motivated her to embark on this challenge.

"I was born the third daughter of a conservative farming family," Barbara said.

"I was the last child and had been the last hope for my father to have a son to take over our mixed farm of sheep, cattle, cropping and pigs. Whatever had to be done was done by us girls with Mum, helping Dad."

She knows the challenges of work on the land – the weather, the prices at market, the distance from city health and communication services.

She attended a small one teacher school, Eunonyhareenyha.

"There were more letters in the name of the school than there were students," she said.

"I walked to school every day about 2.5 km each way, rain hail or shine.

"There were no school drop-offs or pick-ups."

Barbara went on to high school and then worked in a pathology laboratory but was forced to leave when she married and became pregnant.

When she tells her grandchildren this, they find it hard to comprehend.

As a married woman, Barbara again lived and worked on a sheep and cattle farm in Wagga.

She was very active in a wide range of voluntary community activities, including producing theatre restaurants, picnic races without horses.

She attributes her resilience to her rural and community background.

"On the land, responsibility falls on you every day," she said.

"If something happens, it’s you who has to fix it. It builds resilience and we see that in regional and rural communities."

These days Barbara lives with her husband Peter on a small semi-rural 60-hectare property in Wallaroo.

They named it Terroux.

Since moving there in 2005, they have planted more than 12,000 trees and regenerated degraded grazing country into a collection of green spaces, plantations and formal gardens.

They regularly hold open gardens and charity fundraising events which also support local, national and sometimes international performing artists – singers, dancers and musicians.

They have also hosted writers for residencies.

Since Barbara announced her candidacy in December 2024 in her birthplace of Wagga, she and her husband Peter have been travelling around the electorate in their caravan meeting as many people as they can and listening to the concerns of the residents.

They have visited Crookwell, Binda, Laggan, Taralga, Cowra, Cootamundra, Young, Wombat, Junee, Talbingo, Khancoban, Tumbarumba and Tumut.

There they have met businesspeople, parents, grandparents, young people, local media, local government representatives, members of a men’s support group and volunteer community service workers.

In Young Barbara visited a number of small businesses such as S&AJs, Wilkies, La Chikky, and Sim.ple, and chatted with their owners.

She also visited JMR support services and spoke with John and some of the participants.

Barbara feels she has gained valuable perspectives from this huge variety of conversations.

She has found that people are very ready to speak with her and to express what their most pressing needs are.

Peoples’ concerns have varied from place to place, emphasising the diversity of the region and the need for proper representation at the Federal Government level.

Barbara’s long and close association with the region allows her to understand the range of views people express.

She is also able to make a constructive contribution because of her experiences as a regional resident as well as through her involvement with community organisations and projects.

She said that the key issues of health services both GP and specialist, aged and childcare, educational and employment opportunities, especially for youth, internet and transport connections, affordable housing and the cost of living are what people most want to talk about.

There are also varying views about water and energy sustainability to consider.

If elected to Federal Parliament, Barbara said she is determined to raise these concerns and to press for action to improve the lives of the citizens in the Riverina electorate.

"For me it’s about equity and finding solutions that draw on the strength of the communities," Barbara said.

"My professional work in youth justice has convinced me that people can bring about positive change both in their own lives and in the wellbeing of the community."

Barbara is always keen to listen to locals.

She can be contacted by emailing: barbara@barbarabaikie.com.au, on Facebook and Instagram or by phone on 0459 061 879.

Follow the campaign trail at https://barbarabaikie.com.au.