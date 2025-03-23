Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the announcement by Transport for NSW that the final stage of the Wallendbeen Bridge project is set to begin, with early works starting later this month.

“This announcement is a welcome step forward for the Wallendbeen community and all road users who rely on this vital freight and transport corridor,” Ms Cooke said.

“After years of frustration, ongoing delays, and significant disruption due to detours, we are finally seeing real progress towards opening the long-awaited new bridge to traffic.”

Ms Cooke shared the community’s concerns and has consistently raised issues about the impact of the bridge closure, including safety risks and access challenges.

“I’ve been calling for a new Wallendbeen bridge to be constructed from the moment the original bridge failed in early 2021," she said.

"While it’s taken far too long, I’m relieved to see the road approaches are now the focus, with early works commencing on Monday, 31 March and major construction planned for May, weather permitting.

“As the new bridge has been built to a higher elevation to accommodate future freight needs, raising the road approaches is a critical part of the final stage.

"Once complete, the community will benefit from a wider, safer and stronger two-lane crossing.”

Ms Cooke has once again thanked the community.

“I want to thank the community again for their patience and perseverance over the years," she said.

"I’ll continue to pressure the NSW Government and Transport for NSW to deliver this work as quickly and safely as possible so we can see the new bridge finally opened.”

Motorists are reminded that reduced speed limits and minor delays will be in place during construction and are encouraged to stay up to date via Live Traffic and Transport for NSW channels.