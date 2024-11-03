The NSW Nationals are pleased to announce Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has been pre-selected to be The Nationals’ candidate for the Electoral Division of Riverina at the next Federal election.

Mr McCormack was chosen to be The Nationals’ representative at the party’s pre-selection meeting on Saturday 16 May 2024 at Gundagai.

The Nationals’ Riverina Electorate Council Chair Barney Hyams said Mr McCormack continued to deliver positive outcomes for the Riverina Electorate.

“Michael McCormack continues to do a wonderful job as the Member for Riverina and I am proud to have him endorsed as our candidate,” Mr Hyams said.

“He has been a strong voice for the Riverina electorate as well as regional and rural Australia. His proven track record of delivery will hold him in good stead with the recent electorate boundary changes announced by the Australian Electoral Commission.”

Mr McCormack said it was a great honour to be The Nationals’ Federal Member for Riverina and remained committed to continuing to work hard for constituents and their local communities.

“It is deeply humbling to have served the communities of this wonderful electorate for more than 14 years. I have lived my whole life, worked in and raised a family in the Riverina electorate and I am proud to have done so,” Mr McCormack said.

“I am looking forward to continuing to get out in the electorate and listening to as many people as possible.

“I want people to know that with my experience and record of delivery, I will put their needs first and advocate for them fiercely in Canberra as I have done throughout my time as a Member of Parliament – regardless of whether it is people who I have represented over the past 14 years or those who have recently been included in the new Riverina electorate boundaries.

“I am privileged to have an opportunity to continue to serve the great people of the Riverina and South West Slopes as The Nationals’ candidate for Riverina at the next Federal election.

“We allow all our members to participate and have their say on all of our processes – it is this grassroots democracy which is gives The Nationals its strength.

“This great party has been standing up for regional and rural Australians as their voice in Parliament for more than a century – I look forward to continuing this important duty for and on behalf of the people of the Riverina.”