Riverina Greens are pleased to announce that a local young Greens member Pheonix Valxori has been preselected as their candidate for Riverina at the forthcoming federal election.

“Being selected as the Candidate to represent the Greens in the Riverina is an incredible honour," Pheonix said.

"I am thankful my fellow members have such trust in me. I am excited to represent my party moving forward.

“The Albanese Government has done little to build faith in it and has held policy back as an ‘election promise’ when they’ve previously demonstrated they do not stick to their promises.

"And Dutton’s liberal has actively decided to target Australia’s working class and indigenous communities.

"Neither has done anything to prevent the growing problem of Climate Change.

"The Greens are the only party who aims to help improve Australian’s quality of life, protect the environment and commit to climate action.”

Over the months leading up to the federal election Pheonix will detail all the Australian Greens policies through media announcements, public forums, social media, street stalls and letterboxing.

Pheonix grew up in Wagga Wagga and went to Mount Austin High School.

Phoenix is a young queer disabled person who has seen firsthand the failings of our current member and government.

“I’ve seen people go to hospital with scurvy because they can’t afford a doctor let alone the proper nutrition," Pheonix said.

"Our current member has left the regional hubs to fend for themselves, it is thanks to this we’ve seen a decline in the amount of support for those with financial hardship or a lack of housing. It is only through a member committed to helping those in need that the Riverina will thrive.”

Pheonix is an active member in the community who is committed to helping its members.

They’ve previously done volunteer work at the Wagga Mardi Gras.