The Riverina stands at a moment of profound significance, with the upcoming 2025 federal election presenting what I believe is a once-in-a-century opportunity to shape the future of our region and our nation.

As a candidate for the federal seat of Riverina, I offer a vision of leadership that extends beyond our many valid local concerns, also addressing the major national and geopolitical challenges facing Australia today while ensuring our local communities in the Riverina receive the attention and investment they deserve.

This election is not going to be business as usual. With the strong likelihood of a hung Parliament, the people of the Riverina have the chance to elect a representative who brings a broad, educated perspective and an assertive leadership style to the table.

This is a rare opportunity for voters to exert a positive influence upon national policies and outcomes that will define Australia’s future while ensuring that our regional

communities are not left behind as they have been for too long by the major political party duopoly.

As part of my commitment to listening to the people of the Riverina, I will be extensively touring the electorate post the Christmas break and throughout January, February, and March. I will meet with all councils within the seat, as well as members of these communities, to hear their concerns about the future of this area and our nation.

I firmly believe that the best solutions come from those who live and work in the community, and this consultation will further guide my advocacy and policy priorities.

Regional Australia, particularly the councils across the Seat of Riverina and beyond, have been underfunded for far too long.

The current Federal Assistance Grant system has failed to meet the needs of regional councils, leaving our communities to struggle with unsafe roads and poor infrastructure.

Every council in regional Australia deserves a much better share of federal funding to address their huge road maintenance backlogs, ensuring that roads are safe, functional, and capable of supporting local economic growth.

As part of my commitment to securing better outcomes for the Riverina, I will advocate for transformative infrastructure projects, including the duplication of Gobba Bridge, the creation of an Inland Rail and heavy transport bypass for Wagga Wagga, and a comprehensive overhaul of Wagga City Airport.

Any airport upgrade must include a new terminal and a runway upgrade to accommodate jets, providing the connectivity essential for regional economic development. Additionally, I will be advocating for significant improvements to Burrinjuck Dam, including either raising the wall or constructing a new one to triple the dam’s capacity and

provide flood mitigation and secure irrigation for the M.I.A. This project would provide immense benefits for water security and economic growth, particularly for the people living in the Yass district and surrounding regions.

Energy policy must also play a central role in Australia’s future. I support a balanced approach that includes the repealing of nuclear energy prohibition in order to open up the nation to new science and technologies such as nuclear fusion which could be future defining alongside renewable energy projects located in designated renewable energy zones.

These zones must be carefully monitored to avoid encroaching on highly productive farmland and food production properties, ensuring that the transition to cleaner energy does not come at the expense of Australia’s agricultural industries. I also strongly support the return of all electricity assets back to public ownership, ensuring energy policy is driven by the public good rather than the interests of private investors.

Finally, Australia must regain control over its economic future.

Affordable credit for farmers, small businesses, and first-home buyers is essential, and I will advocate for reforms to deliver this.

Additionally, I support the creation of a public postal bank infrastructure bank to fund transformative projects that drive growth without burdening taxpayers.

Much more detail to come on this vital policy for the nation's future.

This election is a historic opportunity for the Riverina to elect a representative who can assertively advocate for both local needs and the national interest.

Over the coming months, I look forward to meeting with councils and communities across the electorate to ensure that the priorities of the Riverina are at the

forefront of my campaign.

The Riverina deserves a leader with the vision, knowledge, and determination to ensure that the Seat of Riverina plays a pivotal role in shaping Australia’s future.

- RICHARD FOLEY