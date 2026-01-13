A collaboration with Universal Pictures Australia, a 50-piece orchestra with the next Parkes Elvis Festival headline act and pre-ticket sales registrations are open now.

These are the exciting first details of the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival to come out in a big announcement on Saturday night during this year's festival, revealed to thousands in Cooke Park at 9pm.

Director Brendan Shipley wasn't lying when he said in September planning for the 2027 festival was already well underway.

Among the world's best Elvis Tribute Artist, Dean Z will return to headline the Elvis Festival for a fifth time in 2027.

But next year will be unlike any other.

He's bringing with him a 50-piece orchestra for a major open-air arena-style concert held as part of the annual event.

It's being described as a career-defining concert for the Missouri-based ETA who will be backed by the 50-piece orchestra alongside the world-leading Tributes in Concert Band.

The concert will bring a full orchestral Elvis experience to Australia’s official Elvis hometown, celebrating the power and precision of Elvis Presley’s live performances.

It's an attraction Brendan said that promises to help make our next festival our biggest and boldest yet.

Parkes Elvis Festival organiser Brendan Shipley revealed the first exciting details of the 2027 festival on the Main Stage in Cooke Park on Saturday night. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

“Bringing Dean Z to Parkes for a full orchestral concert is a major highlight for the 2027 Festival," Brendan said.

"His reputation, musicianship and attention to detail set the global benchmark for Elvis tribute performances, and audiences can expect a world-class live experience in the heart of Parkes.”

Dean Z’s appearance anchors the 2027 program, which will once again see Parkes welcome fans travelling from across Australia and the world.

Brendan said further details about this performance will be released soon.

But in the meantime, in an unprecedented announcement on Saturday night to the surprise of many festival goers, people can register pre-sale tickets to this performance at 123tix.com.au/events/51563/2027-parkes-elvis-festival-feature-concert-pre-sale-waitlist.

Extending the festival’s national reach, the Parkes Elvis Festival has also entered into a new promotional collaboration with Universal Pictures Australia to celebrate the Australian theatrical release of EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, directed by Baz Luhrmann, arriving in cinemas nationwide on 19 February 2026.

It's exposure for Parkes, the festival and regional NSW Brendan said that is next level.

The Parkes Elvis Festival has entered into a new promotional collaboration with Universal Pictures Australia for the release of Baz Luhrmann's EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert film.

"I come before you with some very exciting news and to announce a brand new venture, and the first of its kind in festival history," Brendan said on Saturday night.

"Fresh from the rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience that invites audiences to hear the King of Rock 'n' Roll, sing and tell his story like never before.

"This extraordinary film celebrates the power, the presence of Elvis Presley for a whole new generation.

"...More than just a documentary or a concert film visionary director Baz Luhrmann's ground-breaking new project may have been created on the Gold Coast, Queensland but it transports all our audiences straight to the golden era of 1970s Las Vegas.

"And tonight I'm incredibly proud to announce the Parkes Elvis Festival has officially teamed-up with Universal Pictures and Baz Luhrmann's new film EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert for a special cross promotional collaboration."

Whether the new film will be screened here in Parkes at any point, we do not know but it hasn't been ruled out.