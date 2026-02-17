Following calls from Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke for NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty to do more for farmers and communities affected by drought, the Minister has announced further support.

According to Ms Moriarty the Government is expanding its drought plan with new financial support products and services for farmers and communities.

Ms Moriarty said after discussions between herself and the Southern NSW Drought Coordinator with farmers and their families, as well as mayors and local MPs, further assistance will be rolled out immediately.

"The Government recognises the pressures facing farmers in these dry conditions, and the expansion of our drought assistance and services demonstrates we will act to support those in need," Ms Moriarty said.

"Our innovative and practical approach is shown by the new range of low cost financial products so farmers can get fund faster, easier and cheaper.

"This is what they wanted and we are delivering."

The Southern NSW Drought Coordinator attended more than 60 events and meetings over the past three months and recommended the expansion of the drought plan.

The expanded assistance and services now includes:

+ Doubling the loan amount available from $250,000 up to $500,000 under the $250 million Drought Ready and Resilience Fund - doubling the cap will enable farmers to undertake larger, sustainability focused drought resilience projects while covering operational costs like feed and equipment.

+ New small Drought Relief Local of up to $100,000 established - to provide farmers with immediate, low cast finance to help manage the impacts of drought with an upfront payment option, reduced documentation requirements and no property as security on the loan requirement.

+ NSW Rural Financial Counselling Service $1.8 million funding to provide free and independent financial counselling to eligible farmers experiencing or at risk of experiencing financial hardship.

+ Drought Adoption Officer Program funding extended $1.2 million funding to extend the program to December 2026 following 2000 one on one landholder consultations and 880 events and farm visits.

+ Term of the Southern NSW Drought Coordinator extended with the initial six month term now extended to the end of 2026 and expanded to Western NSW.

+ Free feed and water testing available across the state with $250,000 funding - LLS will make available statewide test kits to help farmers assess feed and water quality to plan feed budgets and manage their livestock health.

+ Reduce kangaroo populations in drought affected Western NSW to help combat the emerging kangaroo grazing pressure competing for feed and water.

+ Increase the targeting of feral pigs and deer for landholders supporting landholders in drought impacted regions where limited food and water drives the feral and pest animals to compete with livestock around critical water points and shaded areas.

"There have been some calls for transport and feed subsidies, but expert advice from previous National-Liberal Government's 2021 evaluation report into drought relief measures, showed they provide very low value for money," Ms Moriarty said.

"We also know they can drive up prices for transport and feed.

"Our Government is focused on cost effective measurers that deliver real benefits for farmers and communities.

"This ensables us to direct funding in times of drought to the practical, cost effective support that makes a real difference."