The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist (UETA) Contest is back for another year and it's not for the faint hearted.

In 2026, 21 talented tribute artists will take the stage at the Parkes Elvis Festival, each performing their best to earn the title of Parkes Elvis Festival's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

The contest officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises, is a preliminary round of the global Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

The winner from Parkes will earn the chance to represent the festival in the semi-final round in Memphis during Elvis Week in August 2026.

Among this year's competitors is Maria Phillips or better known as Platinum Elvis.

Parkes Elvis Festival director Brendan Shipley said Maria is a fantastic addition to UETA.

"Being a female ETA at this festival is such an important step towards opening the platform up to a larger range of talent more consistently," Brendan said.

With 21 contestants this is believed to be the largest field in the festival's history.

Performers hail from across Australia, New Zealand, and even Japan.

Artists apply online submitting a professional bio, performance videos and photos which then an independent panel scores entries based on experience and presentation.

Judging is not only on the ETA's vocals but also their appearance (authentic look and style), stage presence (capturing Elvis's charisma) and overall performance (quality of the show).

Each year around 30 to 50 artists apply, making the selection process highly competitive.

This year's UETA Contest competitors in performance order are:

1- Matt Birse

2- Brendon Chase

3 - Bill Pat

4 - Anthony Fenech

5 - Brad Nisbet

6 - Joe Ozzimo

7 - Andrew Bithell

8 - Tristan James

9 - George Brooking

10 - Stuey V

11 - Trevor Needham

12- Sean Spiteri

13 - Taurean K Mill

14 - Serafino Alberti

15 - Doug Charles

16 - Deon Symo

17 - Elvis Roberts

18- Gerard Mascarenhas

19 - Rick Hudson

20 - Maria Phillips

21 - Toki Toyokazu

The heats kick off at the Parkes Leagues Club on Friday, 9 January from 11am to 1pm with the finals on Saturday, 10 January at 1pm.

Tickets sell fast so make sure to claim yours before it's too late at bit.ly/UETAheats

Tickets to all of the Parkes Elvis Festival Feature Shows also sell fast so get your tickets quickly so you don't miss out: 123tix.com.au/events/parkeselvisfestival