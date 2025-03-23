Two earthquakes were recorded near Boorowa on Saturday March 3 one a magnitude 2.2 and the other a magnitude 1.9.

According to Geoscience Australia the first quake was recorded at 1.02pm on Saturday about 10km south west of Boorowa at a depth of 5km and a magnitude 2.2.

The quake was recorded in Young and felt as far away as the Toolangi station in Victoria, 449km away.

The second quake was recorded about 15km south west of Boorowa at a depth of 5km coming in at a magnitude 1.9, recorded at 8.25pm on Saturday night.

It was picked up by the local stations in Young and Dalton, however was felt and picked up at the station in Yarrumundi, Sydney, 212km away.

Locals reported they had felt the quakes on Facebook, with two reported 'felt' reports made for the 2.2 magnitude quake and one for the 1.9 magnitude quake.

There have been no reports of damage at this stage.