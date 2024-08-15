Young will be a sea of green and white this weekend when the mighty Young Yabbies face off against the Boorowa Goldies in the grand final of the Central West Rugby Union South West Fuel Cup this Saturday.

The Yabbies have had a mixed start to the season, however, perseverance prevailed with the boys securing the home grand final with a 12-17 win over the minor premiers, Boorowa, in the major semi-final almost two weeks ago, a win that sees the side in good odds for the weekend.

This will be the second year in a row that the Yabbies have nipped the home grand final advantage and the local community is getting right behind the boys once again by painting the town green and white.

With captain/coach Will Munday taking the helm this year the boys have impressed, making it to the grand final for the third year in a row against what have been some very impressive sides from Boorowa, Harden and Cootamundra.

Heading into the weekend the boys are eager to face off against their friendly rivals, however, neither side has had a smooth ride to the big dance.

The Yabs had a few missed opportunities throughout the season where the side would usually dominate, however, in the end, they came out on top and stronger as a team for it.

"I would say from our own standard it, at times, has been not what we would like it to be," Nick Duff said.

"I think we lost four matches throughout the season, which from our standard of the past few years, has been disappointing, however, the competition has been incredibly strong.

"It's certainly been a challenge, but also enjoyable."

The Yabbies have applauded the work and dedication that Munday has put into his joint position this year.



"Will has certainly grabbed the bull by the horns and has done a sterling job in his first season to lead us to a home grand final," Duff said.

"It's pretty special in your first year of being captain/coach so a lot of credit must go Will's way."

The boys have enjoyed their week off, however, it hasn't slowed them down with training and preparing for this weekend.

"We certainly enjoy this last week of training and then this week everyone will be switched on and ready to get the job done come Saturday," Duff said.

There were some big changes within the club over the last year with a 'changing of the guard' that will continue the Yabbies legacy, but there are also a lot of people who have been integral to the Club's success this season.

"I certainly want to thank the committee, it was definitely a changing of the guard this year in terms of people on the committee," Duff said.

"I think we've done a brilliant job and weathered the trials and tribulations that follow.



"A special thanks to Will Munday and Becky O'Connor for leading both men and women around, they've certainly done a great job.

"I also want to thank the Yabbies community and the wider community for getting around us each and every home game and away games and throughout the year."

The Club would also like to thank all of their sponsors and supporters as well.

Head on down to Cranfield Oval on Saturday afternoon. The Women's Xs grand final will kick off at 2pm with the First Grade taking to the field at 3.15pm.