Pony Club Zone 2 has been awarded state champions at the NSW PC State One Day Event and Combined Training, thanks to the success of three riders at the event held in Coonabarabran.

Tommie Parker from Harden and Charlotte and Audrey Pearce from Canowindra competed in the two days of competition with success in both of the events.

Combined Training is a competition that is based on the best dressage score and the winner of the showjumping competition.

One Day Eventing is a combination of dressage, showjumping and cross country with the person with the least amount of penalties (or the lowest score) at the end of competition being named as the winner.

Tommie and Charlotte both competed in the Combined Training on the Saturday with Charlotte winning Reserve Champion D Grade rider 13 and Under 17, while Tommie came 8th in the B Grade rider 13 and Under 17.

The hardworking riders and their horses then backed up on the Sunday to compete in the One Day Event along with Audrey.

In the One Day Eventing Charlotte won Champion D Grade 13 and Under 17, Audrey won Reserve Champion B Grade 13 and Under 17 and Tommie came in fourth in the C Grade 13 and Under 17. With fantastic results like that and all three riders finishing in the top five of their respective grades it was no wonder that Zone 2 picked up it's first State Champion since 2016.

Zone 2 president Antonia Brown has applauded the three rider's hard work and determination in competing and gaining the results they did as well as their families for supporting them and making the trip across the state for the competition.

"They've all worked very hard leading up to State and it's really great to see they've been rewarded for all of their hard work," Antonia said.

The three riders have been competing at Equestrian Australia eventing and dressage events almost every two weeks over the past few months with all three riders of course competing at the Harden Horse Trials earlier this year, definitely not a small feat with Audrey and Charlotte at school at Kinross Wolaroi in Orange and Tommie at Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes.



"From a Zone perspective we couldn't be more proud of them, we know how hard they've worked and to win Champion Zone is a great effort," Antonia said.

"We haven't won champion zone in quite a few years."

Fellow Pony Clubbers from across the zone have also congratulated the three, commending them for their achievement.

"They all rode really well and we acknowledge the effort that both they and their families have put in to get them there," Antonia said.



Tommie will be saddling up again, along with a contingent of riders from Young Pony Club with Pheobe Apps, Bribbaree Pony Club with Ellie Whittaker and fellow Harden Pony Club riders Lexie Klein and Emma Karston for the State Showjumping Championships.

The Pony Club NSW State Showjumping and Equitation Championships will be held at Camden Bicentennial Equestrian Park from Friday August 30 to Sunday September 1, 2024.

We wish all of the riders competing at State Showjumping the best of luck.