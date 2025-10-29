Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has been joined by other State politicians in demanding the NSW Labor Government take immediate action to support drought-affected farmers in southern New South Wales.

“Farmers who’ve been in drought for over a year don’t need lessons on how to prepare for one, and importantly, many cannot afford to take on more debt,” Ms Cooke said.

“Our communities are clear and united about the initiatives it will take to support those who have done it tough for well over a year now.

“Many cannot afford to wait much longer for the Government to grasp the seriousness of the conditions we’re experiencing in the south.”

Ms Cooke, who attended the Southern NSW Drought Summit alongside councillors, staff, and state and federal representatives, has condemned the Government’s failure to adopt recommendations put forward by farmers and community leaders.

“The Drought Summit provided the NSW Government a practical roadmap to support farmers as conditions continue to deteriorate, and yet not even the very reasonable request for a producer-informed taskforce has been actioned,” she said.

“I’m respectfully urging the Premier to meet with the mayors of the Southern NSW Drought Summit, and provide our communities with some much-needed certainty that they will be supported as the hotter months set in.”

Ms Cooke was joined by Upper House MP Nichole Overall in slamming the Government and the Greens on 'failing regional communities'.

Mrs Overall said the Government's lack of action was nothing short of negligent.

According to Mrs Overall the Green's hijacked her motion that had been brought forward for debate last Wednesday and made it about climate change, calling it an insult to the communities desperate for help right now.

"Regional communities are crying out for action, not ideology," Mrs Overall said.

"Instead of delivering direct drought relief, Labor sat back and let the Greens turn an urgent debate into a patronising lecture."

Mrs Overall said that more than half the state - 52 per cent according to the Department of Primary Industries Drought Indicator - is already in drought or 'on the brink'.

"We've heard the same empty lines ad nauseam, that Labor is 'taking it seriously', but out in the bush, there's nothing to show for it," she said.

"Farmers in Victoria and South Australia are receiving direct drought assistance.

"In NSW, they can't even formally acknowledge drought as a natural disaster," she said.

Mrs Overall has also condemned what she calls the complacancy of the Minister for Regional NSW.

According to Mrs Overall the Government's approach of loans and funding for coaching and workshops amounted to 'a drop in the ocean - or, in this case, a drop in the bottom of a parched, cracked dam bed'.