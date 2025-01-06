Men’s bowls continued as normal during the past week in very warm to hot conditions.

There were 14 players involved on Thursday with Tom Preston, Ray Martin and Michael Webb having a very big margin when they won their game 34 shots to 7.

Brad Allen and Glen Benson won their game 23–18 and after playing an extra end Harold Anderson and John Cooper won their game 21–18.

On Saturday there were 18 players taking part.

Harold Anderson and Joe Read were the winners of the vouchers with a score of 28–10.

Darryle Miller, Fred Wagner and Michael Webb had a winning margin of 11 shots, Albert Carter and Glen Benson won their game by 3 shots and Michael Adams and Cliff Traynor scored a 2 shot win.

Players are advised that entries for the Club Singles Championship are open and all the relevant information is on the notice board. The closing date for entries is Sunday 9th February.

Those players who have indicated that they are available for selection in the club’s Pennant sides should check the notice board for a sheet that allows them to list any dates that they will be unavailable.