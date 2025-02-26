In a comfortable win the Boorowa Ex Services Club No 5 side defeated Cootamundra Ex Services Club 89-41.

The individual rink scores were:

Chris Grimson won 29-16

Robert Styles won 36-8

Shane Foote won in the closest match 24-17

The No 7 team played Young Bowling Club and found the opposition very strong.

Tim Bonfield went down 13-31

Charlie Sorgsepp lost 8-28

L Arber played the closes game, losing 19-25

Now on to social bowls.

The veterans in John Piper and Leon Downey won the trophy with 23 points.

They were very closely followed on 22 by Dick Mattress and Dave Broham.

Just a reminder about the Bowls meeting on March 3, 6.30pm at the Club.

JOHN DYMOCK