The Boorowa Ex Services Club No7 Grade played Cootamundra Ex Services at Boorowa Ex Services Club.

The individual rink results were:

Tim Bonfield went down 14-19

Dave Bromham playing skip also went down 14-18

Charlie Sorgsepp had a big win 27-10.

The final overall result was a win to Boorowa 51-47.

Team manager Tim Bonfield would like to thank Tony Cassells for filling in at the last moment on Sunday, thanks Tony.

The No5 team played Harden in Boorowa.

The individual rink results were:

Robert Styles won 32-9

Chris Grimson won a lose encounter 25-22

Shane Foote had a rare loss 16-17

It was an overall win to Boorowa 73-41.

Only scant results for social bowls this week as the important scoresheet has gone walkabout.

Veteran Daryl Murphy won the monthly trophy and David Bromham won the weekly prize.

JOHN DYMOCK