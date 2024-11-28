The ladies at the Young Sporties Club held two very successful bowls tournaments this last week. Starting with a women’s triples tournament on Wednesday & Thursday and a mixed pairs

Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

The Triples tournament was conducted over five games with 20 teams competing from various parts of the state.

The weather for the triples wasn’t too bad and the winners from Goulburn Railway Bowling club were Jennifer Pearce, Maxeene Thompson and Christine Croker with five wins + 22.

Second Place went to Robyn Corby (Crookwell), Mel Bloomer and Jocilin Hayman from Engadine with 4 wins + 38.

Third place we had Sharon Bohammer and Sharen Hubber (Cowra) and Margo Parker -South West Rocks with 4 wins + 29.

Fourth place Joy Young, Pam Lowe and Bobbie Cochrane from Castle Hill with 3 wins + 42.

The five game winners were:

Game 1: Sheila Traynor (Young), Sally Winter and Polly Pilcher (Tuggeranong)

Game 2: Sue Gault and Judith Mulligan (Grenfell) and Kate Cooper – Young

Game 3: Judy Kryger, Pam Watling and Di Brennan (Gundagai)

Game 4: Jenny Holt, Heather Bailey and Margaret Gailey – Young

Game 5: Ann Gardner and Lisa Boyd (Young) and Dianne Peisley - Harden

We have had really lovely feedback from all teams which is great to hear.

Our Mixed Pairs were run over the weekend and quite a few bowlers struggled with the heat Saturday afternoon so the committee made the decision to only play the 2 games on Sunday morning and we cancelled the 6th game due to extreme heat, a popular decision.

Tournament was won by local couple Russell and Lisa Boyd with 5 wins + 51

Second Place John and Kate Cooper 5 wins + 37 also from Young and Third Place went to Alan Schirmer and Lorraine Williams from West Wyalong with 4 wins + 39

The five game winners were:

Game 1: John and Sally Hedger – Orange.

Game 2: Keith and Beth Fisher from Lake Cargelligo.

Game 3: Anni and Rob Steer – West Wyalong.

Game 4: Geoff and Jenny Holt (Young) and

Game 5: Tony Parkes and Fiona Hartwig – West Wyalong.

The winners of the June Brown Memorial Trophy for best local team not already in prizemoney

Went to Dianne Peisley and George Somerville with 4 wins + 22.

Our Young ladies can be very proud of their efforts in the running of these two tournaments and other than the hiccups with the hot weather over the weekend when we had to find bowlers from elsewhere to help us out in completing the mixed pairs all went off smoothly.

Thank you to Hussy’s Kitchen at The Sporties for our meals on all four days.

Thank you to all bar staff for keeping us all hydrated.

Congratulations to all 100 hundred club and raffle winners.

Well done Young Women’s Bowling Club at The Sporties.

- JILL ROSEN