Last Thursday 13th February the final of our club pairs championship was played at the Sporties Club.

Unfortunately we were down on teams this year with a couple of ladies out with ill health or injury and another one interstate babysitting.

The previous week 6th Feb we had Robyn Apps & Ann Gardner defeat Jenny Holt and Freda Hambrook, the other game which was to have been played was Heather Bailey and Lisa Boyd along with Sheila Traynor and Margaret Gailey, sadly Marg was unwell and therefore forfeited so that left the final last Thursday 13th being played between Robyn and Ann and Heather and Lisa.

Heather and Lisa got off to a flying start with a substantial lead but eventually Robyn and Ann made a big comeback and at the beginning of end 19 (3 short of the finish) Ann became very unwell in the heat and was unable to continue thus declaring to Heather and Lisa the score 14-15.

Great game girls shame it had to finish early but health must be a priority.

JILL ROSEN