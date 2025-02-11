The weekend saw the first games played in our area for the 2024–25 season of Open Pennants.

The highest level of competition in which our club is involved comprises Young (Grade 2), Temora B&R (Grade 3), Tumut (Grade 4) and Temora Ex–Services (Grade 4).

On Saturday Young were opposed to Temora B&R and achieved a clear–cut 68 shots to 46 win.

In the individual games (skips names only) David Quigley defeated Bruce Lack 21–15, Damien Miller defeated Bill Spletter 26–7 and Brian Madden lost to Trevor Firman 21–24.

This gave Young 9 of the 10 points for the match.

There were two matches played at Young on Sunday morning.

Young’s Grade 6 side defeated Boorowa Ex–Services Grade 5 side 58 shots to 54.

Glen Benson lost to Robert Styles 12–19, Graeme Edgerton defeated Shane Foote 26–12 and Cliff Traynor lost to Chris Grimson 20–23.

The Young side earned 8 of the possible 10 points.

In Grade 7 Young were opposed to Boorowa Recreation. All three games were closely contested but Boorowa won all three to take the full 10 points.

Geoff DeBritt lost to Danny Cassells 22–23, Mark Anderson lost to Russell George 18–23 and Denis Rosen lost to Philip Johnston 12–14.

The players are very appreciative of the club members, Glen Benson, Darryle Miller, Damien Miller and Jono Watson, for their work at the barbecue.

The hot conditions on Thursday deterred most of our players and just one game of triples was played.

Tom Preston, Ray Martin and Glen Benson were the winners 26–19.

With the Grade 2 side playing on Saturday afternoon and two Pennant sides due to play on Sunday morning there were just 8 starters for Saturday’s jackpot play.

Both games of pairs were cut short once the rain commenced.

In one game Harold Anderson and Les Fanning were leading 24–10 and in the other game Tom Preston and Cliff Traynor were in front 19–10.

The draw for the Club Singles Championship has been completed and is on display on the notice board.

The teams for the second round of Pennants have been selected and are on display at the club. In addition text messages have been sent to all the players involved.

Thursday afternoon saw 16 players taking part in quite pleasant conditions.

Joe Bargwanna and Tony Ruhl combined well to win their game 27-13 and this margin was big enough to give them the vouchers for the day.

Harold Anderson and Michael Webb also had a clear–cut win in their game with a winning score of 24–13.

Jim McQuade and Jono Watson had a winning margin of 8 shots and the other winners were Tom Preston and Russell Boyd whose winning score was 21–18.

There were five games on Saturday afternoon with 22 players involved.

In the triples game the team of Harold Anderson, Aldo Malvicino and Joe Read recorded a 21–8 win.

The closest result for the day was a 16–15 win for Glen Phillips and Ivor Watkiss while at the other end of the scale Michael Webb and Brian Madden took out the vouchers with a winning score of 31–13.

The other winning teams and their scores were Allan Langford and John Cooper 26–16 and Ted Loader and Glen Benson 21–16.

Players are reminded that entries for the Club Singles Championship close on Sunday 9th February with the first games to be scheduled for Saturday 22nd February.

Check the notice board for entry details.

Also on the notice board are the sides selected to represent the club in the first round of Open Pennants with Grade 2 playing on Saturday 8th February and Grade 6 and Grade 7 to play on Sunday 9th February.

The next Guy Pickering Charity Challenge competition will commence on the 19th and 20th of February. Team entries can be made by contacting the Bowling Club on 63821112 or the Services Club on 63821944.

CLIFF TRAYNOR