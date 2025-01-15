Thursday afternoon saw 20 players enjoying their game with the green running well and the weather quite warm but not too hot.

Harold Anderson and Joe Bargwanna had the highest margin for the day with a score of 25–15.

Other winning teams and their scores were Aldo Malvicino and Geoff Holt 21–13, Darryle Miller and Russell Boyd 13–12 and Chris Wright and Jon Watson 22–19.

There was also a draw with Brian McNair and Joe Read on 20 shots playing against Jim McQuade and Allan Langford also on 20 shots.

The 3 shot margin from the 22–19 result gave the players involved the $84 jackpot.

There were also 20 players on Saturday afternoon but unfortunately the games were abandoned after about 14 ends due to the heavy rain.

The scores recorded for 14 ends were used for determining the winners.

Harold Anderson and George Somerville were leading 26–5 in their game and they were the voucher winners.

Tom Preston and Brian Madden had a margin of 13 shots, Phil Taylor and Jono Watson a margin of 10 shots, Fred Wagner and Geoff DeBritt a margin of 9 shots and Adam Saad and Denis Rosen a margin of 4 shots.

Players are reminded that entries for the Club Singles Championship are open and all the relevant information is on the notice board.

The closing date for entries is Sunday 9th February.

The first round of Open Pennants is scheduled for the weekend of 8th and 9th of February.

The sides for the three grades have been selected and are on the notice board.

The next Guy Pickering Charity Challenge competition will commence on the 19th and 20th of February.

CLIFF TRAYNOR