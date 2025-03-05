The continued hot conditions saw most bowls being played in the mornings or evening.

All three Pennant matches this weekend were started by 10 am.

Young’s Grade 2 side played Temora B&R Grade 3 at Temora on Sunday with the home side winning overall by 70 shots to 55.

David Quigley lost to Trevor Firman 19–20, Damien Miller lost to Bruce Lack 10–29 and Brian Madden defeated Bill Spletter 26–21.

After four rounds of the multi–grade competition Tumut Grade 4 have 27 points, Young Grade 2 have 21 points, Temora B&R Grade 3 have 20.5 points and Temora Ex–Services Grade 4 have 11.5 points.

On Saturday Young’s Grade 6 side won all three rinks against the Grade 6 side from Cootamundra Ex–Services and gained 10 points.

Glen Benson defeated Geoff Hillier 33–12, Graeme Edgerton defeated Graeme Worboys 25–24 and Cliff Traynor defeated Rod Bradley 27–20.

This is also a multi–grade competition with three sides in Grade 5 and three sides in Grade 6.

Currently in Grade 5 Boorowa Ex–Services is on 31 points and Cootamundra Ex–Services is on 30 points.

Young’s Grade 6 side has 37 points.

In Grade 7 Young played at Boorowa Recreation Club on Sunday and lost overall 51–61.

Geoff DeBritt lost to Phillip Johnston 13–25, Mark Anderson defeated Jeff Summerfield 18–14 and Denis Rosen lost to Danny Cassells 20–22. The Boorowa side are leading the competition with 29 points and Young are third with 19.5 points.

Several games of Club Singles were completed during the week.

Some games were played mid-week and others at the weekend – all depending on player availability.

On Wednesday Stephen Joliffe played Joe Bargwanna.

Stephen had a handy lead at 12–4 after 9 ends but after 20 ends he was just 2 shots ahead at 17–15.

He did best over the next few ends to win 25–16.

Two games were played on Thursday with Glen Benson opposed to Ivor Watkiss and Aldo Malvicino playing Brian Christie.

Glen and Ivor were level at 12–all after 16 ends and Ivor scored 4 on the next end to lead 16–12.

With his last bowl on the 18th end Glen moved the jack to go from 4 down to 3 up.

From that point Glen won most of the remaining ends to win 25–17.

The score in Aldo and Brian’s game was 9–all after 11 ends but the next 10 ends saw Brian leading 23–14. Aldo then won 4 consecutive ends to trail 20–23 before Brian scored the 2 shots he needed to win 25–21.

Peter Watts and Damien Miller played their game on Saturday afternoon.

After 12 ends the score was 8–all.

Damien then gained a slight edge to lead 14–9 and a few ends later he led 18–12.

Peter scored on the next 3 ends to level at 18–all. After another 5 ends Damien led 22–21 and he went on to win 25–21.

Sunday morning saw Glen Seward playing George Somerville.

George won 8 of the first 12 ends to lead 12–5. Despite Glen cutting the margin back several times George went on to win 25–20.

There was just one game of Jackpot Bowls played on Thursday morning with Albert Carter, Jim McQuade and Brian McNair winning the game by 8 shots.

Noisey’s team scored 14 points to be the winners for Wednesday night’s division of the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge.

On Thursday night 3G Mac Attack had the highest score with 16 points and Boof’s Heroes were not far behind with 14 points.

Pennants this weekend will see Young’s Grade 2 playing Temora Ex–Services at Young on Saturday afternoon, Grade 6 playing Harden 6 at Boorowa Ex–Services on Saturday morning and Grade 7 also playing on Saturday morning at Cootamundra Ex–Services.

CLIFF TRAYNOR