Let’s get behind Young Sporties Bowling Club Greenkeeper Damien Miller as he attempts to grow a Mo for Movember.

Not only has Damo committed to growing a Mo, he is also attempting do 10km a day to raise funds for the worthy cause!

If you would like to donate, visit the link below or catch Damien around the Sporties.

Good luck and can’t wait to see the finished product.

Damien said:

So I’ve along with many other men around the country have signed up for Movember.

Prostate cancer has touched my family in the past 12 months.

Thankfully those family members are on the mend and have been given the all clear. There are so many families who haven’t been so lucky.

This November, I’ll be trying my best to grow a mow. It’ll be pathetic, but for a great cause.

I’ll also be doing 10kms a day to raise awareness for mental health.

This is certainly something that was an eye opener in my case. The stress on the loved ones standing by those who have been diagnosed. The worry, the stress, the travel etc.

It certainly takes its toll.

I’d love people to donate in the link below. Any little bit helps. Trying to raise $500, but let’s be honest, any little bit helps.

I’ll have some updates of the mow when it decides to show itself.

Thanks everyone and let’s get behind this great cause.

https://movember.com/m/15183372?mc=1.