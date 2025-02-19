The Pennant season continues with a win and a loss for the two teams from Boorowa Ex Services club.

The No 5 grade played Harden at Boorowa and came out comfortable winners .

The individual rinks scores were:

Chris Grimson defeated Terry Tickets 22-18

Shane Foote won over C Phylis 25-14

Robert Styles defeated M Presley 23-13

It was a 10-nil win to Boorowa.

The story was not so positive for the No 7 grade who played Boorowa Rec Club at the Rec Club.

Tim Bonfield played Danny Cassells going down 12-33

L Arber lost to Phil Johnston 8-29

Charlie Sorgsepp defeated Russell George 19-12.

A good win to the Rec Club team in a local derby.

In social bowls played last Thursday Lee Forster took the trophy with 26 points.

Two veterans of the game Garry Dwyer and Daryll Murphy shared second place on 24 points.

A note from the president - bowls meeting Monday 3rd March at 6.30pm.

All members are invited to have their say on the year.

JOHN DYMOCK