Young women have had a very busy couple of weeks competing in Regional Finals of different disciplines to determine which teams are off to State Finals at Ballina in March 2025.

Sunday 1st Dec the Region Triples Finals were played at Wagga RSL involving women and men from all over the Riverina Murray Bowls Region.

Congratulations to Jenny Holt, Ann Gardner (sub for Lisa Boyd who was unavoidably detained at Bribbaree surrounded by flood waters) and Kate Cooper.

The girls defeated a West Wyalong Sports Club team and as a result are now in the final 16 for the State and off to Ballina in March 2025 to compete in State Finals, good luck ladies.

Congratulations also to Jonno Watson, Damien Miller & David Quigley winning their way through to State Finals .

Sunday 8th Dec the Region fours finals were held at Young Sporties again with women and men from all over the Region.

Young’s women’s team of Jenny Holt, Lisa Boyd, Jill Rosen and Kate Cooper not so fortunate this week with a very determined team from Harden in Keryl McKellar, Dianne Peisley, Kelly Daley and Anne-Marie Phillis the winners with a score of 14-21, congratulations Harden you played an awesome game good luck at Ballina in March.

The Young women will play bowls this morning (Thursday) followed by a Christmas lunch at the Sporties.

We then have a break over Christmas and re-commence again mid January.

Merry Christmas to all our valued readers and bowlers.

- JILL ROSEN