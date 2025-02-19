The second round of Open Pennants was completed on Saturday.

Young’s Grade 2 side played Temora Ex–Services Grade 4 side at Temora and this match saw the Temora side win on two rinks for an overall win by 64 shots to 52.

In the individual games (skips names only) David Quigley defeated Russell Manning 27–10, Damien Miller lost to Darryl Breust 15–28 and Brian Madden lost to Ben Gersbach 10–26.

Both the Grade 6 and Grade 7 sides played at Young on Saturday morning against sides from Cootamundra Ex–Services.

The Grade 6 side defeated Cootamundra’s Grade 5 side 62–51 with wins on two of the three rinks.

Glen Benson lost to Mick Barber 20–21 after the score was 20–all going into the final end.

Graeme Edgerton defeated Bill Manwaring 20–11 and Cliff Traynor defeated Robert Anderson 22–19.

In Grade 7 the Young side scored a 74–34 win over Cootamundra.

Geoff DeBritt played a 17–all draw against Roger Goode, Mark Anderson defeated Eric Thorburn 35–7 and Denis Rosen defeated Mick Andrews 22–10.

Thanks to Colin Chapman and Tony Ruhl for their work on the barbecue that ensured all players enjoyed the sausage sizzle at the end of their games.

In social play on Thursday afternoon there were 16 players on the green.

Ray Martin and Cliff Traynor had the highest margin for the afternoon with a 22–11 win.

In the other three games Phil Taylor and Denis Rosen won 27–19, Tom Preston and Brian McNair won 25–19 and Harold Anderson and Aldo Malvicino won 17–14.

The third round of Pennant games will see Young’s Grade 2 side playing Tumut at Young on Sunday afternoon.

This promises to be a very evenly contested match with Tumut winning both their games in this competition.

The Grade 6 side will play Harden’s Grade 5 side at Boorowa Ex–Services Club on Saturday with play to start at 10 am.

This game was transferred to Boorowa following the damage to the Harden clubhouse and green in the huge hailstorm on Monday 10th.

The Grade 7 side will be playing Boorowa Ex–Services at Boorowa on Sunday with a 10 am start.

The players selected for these games have been notified by text message as well as the teams being on display on the notice board.

This week sees the first games in the current round of the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge with games scheduled for both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

CLIFF TRAYNOR