There were much smaller numbers on the green this week with some regular players away on holidays.

Thursday afternoon saw 10 players involved.

Jim McQuade and Geoff Holt won their game 20 shots to 14 shots.

The vouchers went to the triples team of Harold Anderson, Allan Langford and Aldo Malvicino with a winning score of 27–17.

There were also 10 players on Saturday in quite windy conditions.

Once again the triples team had the highest winning margin with Albert Carter, Brian McNair and Greg Woods winning their game 30–12.

In the game of pairs Michael Webb and Joe Read had a winning score of 21 to 14.

Entries for the 2024–25 Club Singles Championship close on Sunday 9th February with the first games to be scheduled for Saturday 22nd February.

Details of how to enter are on the notice board.

Also on the notice board are the sides selected to represent the club in the first round of Open Pennants with Grade 2 playing on Saturday 8th February and Grade 6 and Grade 7 to play on Sunday 9th February.

The next Guy Pickering Charity Challenge competition will commence on the 19th and 20th of February.

CLIFF TRAYNOR