The third round of Open Pennants was completed over the weekend.

Young’s Grade 2 side played Tumut’s Grade 4 side at Young on Sunday afternoon.

The overall score was Young 71 shots to Tumut’s 46 shots but two of the three games were closely contested.

Brian Madden’s team trailed Geoff Webb’s team 6–18 after 13 ends and then won 8 consecutive ends to win by 22–18.

In the game between David Quigley’s team and Tim Crampton’s team the scores were level at 13–all, 17 –all and 18–all with 3 shots on the final end giving Young a 21–18 win.

Damien Miller defeated Adam Peel 28–10 with the Young team winning 7 of the first 10 ends to lead 18–3.

This gave Young all 10 points.

Thanks to Darryle Miller, Glen Benson and Colin Chapman for their work on the barbecue.

Young’s Grade 6 side played Harden’s Grade 5 side at Boorowa Ex–Services on Saturday morning.

The Young side won on all three rinks to score the maximum 10 points with an overall score of 68–39.

In the individual games Glen Benson defeated Shane McKellar 26–8, Graeme Edgerton defeated Terry Ricketts 25–15 and Cliff Traynor defeated Craig Phillis 18–16.

In Grade 7 Young played Boorowa Ex–Services at Boorowa on Sunday morning.

Young won overall 78–47 and scored 9 points to Boorowa’s 1 point.

Geoff DeBritt defeated Tim Bonfield 31–13, Mark Anderson lost to Lisa Arber 19–25 and Denis Rosen defeated Carl Sorgsepp 28–9.

In a first round game of Club Singles played on Saturday afternoon Brian Madden played Harold Anderson. After 10 ends had been completed the score was 11–10 in Harold’s favour.

With good scores during the next 8 ends Harold moved to a lead of 22–15. Brian then won 4 consecutive ends to win the game 25–22.

Social play on Thursday afternoon saw just 12 players on the green.

The highest winning margin for the afternoon was recorded by Tom Preston and Cliff Traynor who won their game 24–12.

Other winners and their scores were Harold Anderson and Brian McNair who won 18–15 and Ray Martin and Mark Anderson with a 19–17 win.

Saturday afternoon saw just 8 players for Jackpot Bowls.

Allan Langford and Vic Brown combined well to with their game 25–9. In the other game Albert Carter and Les Fanning were the winners with a score of 25–17.

Wednesday night saw the start of the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge with 6 teams involved.

Lachlan Street had the best score for the night with 14 points. FATTBOTS and SMJ were the other winners and both scored 12 points.

There were 14 teams involved in the Thursday night division and 2 teams having a bye.

The Bowl Terras had the best score for the night with 16 points. Not far behind were No Names and Biker Boys with scores of 15 points.

Other winning teams were Volleys 1, Volleys 2, RnR and James’ team yet to be named.

In the fourth round of Pennant games Young’s Grade 2 side will travel to Temora B&R, the Grade 6 side will be at home to Cootamundra Ex–Services Grade 6 side and our Grade 7 side will be playing at Boorowa Recreation Club.

The players selected for these games have been notified by text message as well as the teams being on display on the notice board.

CLIFF TRAYNOR