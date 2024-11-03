We have had a busy few weeks of bowls both here and away at mixed tournaments.

The women's club triples championships have been run and won and with only three teams available to compete the competition was run as a round robin event to give each team a couple of games.

After two games Ann Gardner, Freda Hambrook and Jenny Holt won both their attempts all playing beautiful bowls so well done ladies on winning 2024-25 club triples championships.

Two local teams competed at the Gundagai Dave and Mabel tournament three weeks ago albeit without any luck but had a fun time.

Then two weeks ago we had four mixed teams competing at Temora over two days (5 x games).

Two of the teams consisting of the Cooper's and the Traynor's won their first four games but sadly went down in the last game and therefore missed out on the bikkies.

This week we have the Women's Pennant team heading to Narrandera to play Lake Cargelligo in the Region Grade 3 playoff to see which team heads to the State Finals in March 2025.

Pennants consists of 2 x teams of 4 bowlers the teams for Young are Jenny Holt, Lisa Boyd, Jill Rosen & Kate Cooper and Sheila Traynor, Janice Roberts (Cootamundra), Robyn Apps and Margaret Gailey good luck and good bowling ladies.

Don't forget our own Cherry Festival tournament is only about 2 weeks away and I can't wait for it all to unfold.

- JILL ROSEN