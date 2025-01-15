The South West Slopes Cricket League will return to the field this weekend with the Boorowa Big Bottles making a return to fight it out for the remainder of the season.

With the split of the B Grade competition into the B and C Grade sides the Big Bottles are currently sitting fifth on the ladder in the C Grade comp.

The division now has the Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club, Criterion Bin Chickens, Temora Shamrock Leprechauns, Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive, Boorowa Big Bottles and Temora Exies Renegades in the C Grade comp and the Junee Stallions, Grenfell Blues, Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club, Harden Hornets, Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls and Temora Bowling Club Tigers remaining in the B Grade competition.

The Boorowa Big Bottles are currently on 43 points with two wins, three losses, two forfiets and one draw.

There have been three games that have been called due to the weather so far this season.

In the runs department the Big Bottles have the second most runs for the season with 908, not far behind the top run score of Bribbaree Rams on 920.

The side has lost only 47 wickets and 916 runs scored against them.

They have faced 193.4 overs and bowled 188.2 overs and have taken 47 wickets.

This weekend with the return of the season following the Christmas and New Year break the Big Bottles will be facing off against the Criterion Bin Chickens at the Boorowa Sports Ground.

The next game will see the Boorowa Big Bottles side travel to Temora to play against the Temora Exies Renegades at Nixon Park oval two.

The Under 11s Boorowa Junior Cricket side will return to the field on Saturday February 1, 2025 when they face off against each other at the Boorowa Sports Ground.

The Boorowa Gold side is currently sitting at the top of the ladder for the Under 11s side with 52 points, six wins, one bye and two matches called off due to the weather.

Gold has put a total of 1002 runs on the board and faced 120 overs with only 713 runs scored against them.

Green is sitting in third on the Under 11s ladder with four wins under their belt 625 runs scored and only 418 runs scored against them.

The Under 11s ladder is ranked by points average, quotient and net run rate.

Junior cricketers are also being encouraged to join in with the Brendan Lyon Clinic on January 20, 2025.

Brendan, brother to Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon, is a fantastic opportunity for locals to learn new skills and pick up plenty of tips and tricks to help them in their game.

The clinic is set to be held at the Boorowa Sports Ground, unless the weather is wet, then it will be held at the Boorowa Central School gymnasium.

The one day clinic will kick off at 9am and finish at 3pm.

To register to take part visit https://lyoncricket.com/book-clinics/young-clinic-mz44t-bhas8.

Brendan spent four years playing for Wests UC in Canberra, three years playing for Wanneroo in Perth, two years with Mosman Cricket Club, Sydney, two years as batting coach with Northern District Cricket Club, is a level three Cricket Australia coach, NSW emerging Blues assistant coach since 2012, is a qualified PDHPE teacher-supervisor at sports in schools (Primary PDHPE teaching), worked with cricket coaches Warren Smith and Peter Bowler 'the Batting Doctor'.