Cricket NSW are hosting a free cricket clinic at Cranfield Oval, Young from 4pm – 6pm on the 10th and 11th of April.

This is available to all ages between 5 – 14 years old.

Nathan Lyon (GOAT) is returning to his hometown in Young and will be present on the 11th for the whole session.

This will include autographs, photos and a Q&A session with Nathan for the last 45 minutes of the session.

Join Cricket NSW for a free cricket clinic across two days, level up your skills and meet one of Australia's best ever cricket players.

To register jump onto the Young Junior Cricket Facebook page, find the post and scan the QR code.